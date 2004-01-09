Subway Rolls Out Low-Carb Sandwiches

Milford, Conneticut-Subway, the 16,500-unit quick-service sandwich chain, introduced two low-carbohydrate, Atkins-diet-style wraps just before the new year.

The "Atkins-Friendly" wrap components are made from special wheat and soy grains that are low in carbohydrates but high in protein and fiber and have 5 net grams of carbohydrate, compared with Subway's six-inch sandwich bread, which has 17 grams. The new wrap sandwiches will cost 50 cents more than the chain's traditional six-inch sandwiches. Subway said it would pay diet company Atkins Nutritionals an undisclosed fee based on sales of the new product line.

The chain also said it also plans to debut an entree salad with three Atkins-Friendly dressings in the spring. -Nation's Restaurant News

