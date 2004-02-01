The Race Goes to the Swift

The 101 fastest-growing franchises for 2004 are gunning for the lead.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Who'd dare to think fast, no matter what the pace of the economic recovery? Call them the fast pack: These franchises aren't content to leisurely collect a few more units each year. For the fastest-growing franchises, it's all about the numbers. And those numbers are impressive indeed. Just check out Subway, which made the top of our list by amassing an amazing 2,473 franchises in one year.

If a ride on the fast track sounds good to you, buckle up and check out our listing of the 101 franchises that grew the fastest over the past year. All ties are listed alphabetically. These rankings are based on growth in the number of franchises from 2002 to 2003, as verified in Entrepreneur's 25th Annual Franchise 500®. (You can view the listing in its entirety at www.entrepreneur.com/fran500.)

This ranking is not intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to provide a starting point for your research. Due diligence includes thoroughly reading a company's literature and its Uniform Franchise Offering Circular, calling and visiting the existing franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant. Remember, choosing to buy a fast-growing franchise doesn't give you a license to rush through your investigation.

To view the 101 fastest-growing franchises, visit our Franchise Zone now!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry