The Race Goes to the Swift

The 101 fastest-growing franchises for 2004 are gunning for the lead.

February 1, 2004

Who'd dare to think fast, no matter what the pace of the economic recovery? Call them the fast pack: These franchises aren't content to leisurely collect a few more units each year. For the fastest-growing franchises, it's all about the numbers. And those numbers are impressive indeed. Just check out Subway, which made the top of our list by amassing an amazing 2,473 franchises in one year.

If a ride on the fast track sounds good to you, buckle up and check out our listing of the 101 franchises that grew the fastest over the past year. All ties are listed alphabetically. These rankings are based on growth in the number of franchises from 2002 to 2003, as verified in Entrepreneur's 25th Annual Franchise 500®. (You can view the listing in its entirety at www.entrepreneur.com/fran500.)

This ranking is not intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to provide a starting point for your research. Due diligence includes thoroughly reading a company's literature and its Uniform Franchise Offering Circular, calling and visiting the existing franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant. Remember, choosing to buy a fast-growing franchise doesn't give you a license to rush through your investigation.

