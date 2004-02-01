Branching Out

For faster growth, take what you do best to a whole new level.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In his last book, Profit from the core: growth Strategy in an Era of Turbulence (HBS Press), management consultant Chris Zook advised entrepreneurs to squeeze every atom of growth from their core businesses before diversifying into new markets. Now, in Beyond the Core: Expand Your Market Without Abandoning Your Roots (HBS Press, $29.95), Zook shows what to do when your core simply isn't growing fast enough to keep you afloat.

The basic play here is the "adjacency move"-going into areas away from but still related to your core business, such as new product lines or distribution channels. As described by Zook, adjacency moves are less risky than outright diversification. And because they leverage your existing competitive strengths, profits are likely to be higher as well.

The single best strategy employs "relentless repeatability," which calls for determining what your company does best and then applying that strength in a closely related field. For example, Zook cites Dell's employment of the direct-sales model, which it proved successful in computers, to market handheld computers, networking gear and printers. But take care: His studies show that expansion efforts are common causes of company failure, and that three out of four misfire.

An Offer You Can't Refuse
Tony Soprano is no Mother Teresa and no Jack Welch, either. But TV's fictional mob boss does offer lessons for even well-intentioned empire-builders. So argues Deborrah Himsel, an Avon Products Inc. vice president, in Leadership Sopranos Style: How to Become a More Effective Boss (Dearborn Trade Publishing, $20). Himsel acknowledges Tony's failings-a tendency to "whack" opponents, for example-while lauding his empathy, toughness and candor. Specifically, she points to a time he encouraged subordinates to openly discuss a sensitive topic, promising that even blunt comments would draw no repercussions. Try that with your employees, she suggests, and you'll inspire loyalty without having to whack anybody.


by Chris Zook
by Debborah Himsel

Mark Henricks is Entrepreneur's "Smart Moves" columnist.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market