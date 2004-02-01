It Figures 2/04
This story appears in the February 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
|More than
40%
of adults have had an idea for a new innovation or product.
SOURCE: Staples Inc.
74%
60%
Worker pain costs employers an
estimated
This story appears in the February 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
|More than
40%
of adults have had an idea for a new innovation or product.
SOURCE: Staples Inc.
74%
60%
Worker pain costs employers an
estimated
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.