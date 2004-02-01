Resources 02/04

Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

February 1, 2004 2 min read

Zagat Survey, 2003 Wi-Fi Hotspots:

Restaurants &

Hotels Offering Wi-Fi Access

http://subscriberdirect.com/the_new_yorker/zagat

This guide provided by Intel, The New Yorker and Zagat Survey LLC helps you find wireless hot spots in restaurants and hotels in five major cities (Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle and their surrounding areas). You can download the survey for free.

NewIdeaTrade.com

www.newideatrade.com

NewIdeaTrade.com is an online forum for buying and selling inventions, patents, copyrights and other intellectual property. Membership is free. Ideas are listed only in brief summaries, and for security, the forums are password-protected. There's a $99.95 fee to post a listing; images can be added for an additional $49.95.

Yahoo! Merchant Solutions

http://smallbusiness.yahoo.com

Yahoo! Small Business has launched Yahoo! Merchant Solutions, which offers three different e-commerce packages that integrate with Yahoo! Web Hosting services. Packages range from $39.95 to $300 per month and include shopping carts, coupons and 24-hour toll-free phone support. A $50 setup fee also applies.

WordBiz Report

www.wordbiz.com

The WordBiz Report is an e-newsletter by publisher Debbie Weil that focuses on online copywriting and content. The report offers tips on blogging, marketing, copywriting and more.

The Plan-alyzer 3.0

www.drakebusiness.com/link_download.html

Run the numbers to evaluate the potential outcome of your marketing plans with this free Windows-based software package. It's as easy as plugging in the numbers and letting the software do the calculations. This is a simple tool for marketers to assess "what if" scenarios based on sample sizes.

Bob Bly Direct Response Letter

www.bly.com

Bob Bly is an independent copywriter and consultant who offers a weekly dose of copywriting tips through his free direct-response newsletter. In addition to Bly's weekly newsletter, his Web site offers archives of past articles covering advertising, book publishing, brochures, business skills, B2B marketing, technology marketing and many other subjects.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

www.dummies.com

Meeting & Event Planning for Dummies by Susan Friedmann offers guidelines for planning that big event or meeting. It covers everything from working with vendors to how to hold online meetings.

Business Matchmaking

www.businessmatchmaking.com

Heard that more than three-quarters of government contracts are awarded to businesses within 50 miles of the Washington Beltway? This SBA/Hewlett-Packard program aims to change that by taking procurement opportunities out of Washington to businesses nationwide. The next event will come to Anaheim, California, on February 10.