Good Spirits

Life's little twists molded the man who has patrons tapped into yard-high beers and gourmet food.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Vital Stats: Steele Platt, 44, founder and CEO of Yard House Restaurants USA in Irvine, California

Company:Yard House and Tequila Jack's restaurants

2004 Projected Sales: $60 million

Night Shift: Platt took downtown Denver by storm when he opened his first restaurant, Kailua's (named after his hometown in Hawaii), at age 25. A few years later, Platt created a beer hall called The Boiler Room and then EFEX nightclub.

Surprise Ending: He packed up and moved to Southern California when EFEX, his most profitable venture, closed due to noise issues. A millionaire by age 26, Platt says, "It happened so fast. I lost everything when I was 31." Facing roadblocks in opening a new nightclub, Platt worked as a car salesman and bartender to make ends meet.

Back in Business: Steve Reynolds, Kailua's former liquor rep, partnered with Platt to create Yard House in 1996 (he has since retired). Providing the seed capital, Reynolds and two other people each invested $50,000, while Platt's 40 or so investors-family and friends-raised $800,000. The landlord of the Long Beach location provided more than $2 million in tenant allowance, after researching Platt's prior successes.

"I had something, lost everything, and came back and did the same thing, but better."

Yard Work: That first Yard House boasted 250 tap handles and 180 flavors served by the pint and in half and full yard glasses. Today, there are seven locations in Southern California and Colorado, with plans to expand to Illinois and Florida. "[Yard House] is three components: beer, rock 'n' roll and good food," says Platt. The Yard House's American Fusion cuisine has helped the restaurant rank third nationally in highest average unit sales. "[Restaurant] longevity is tied in with the food," Platt attests. "It's our number-one priority."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market