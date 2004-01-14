Crescent City Beignets Present New Image

Houston-New Orleans restaurant Crescent City Beignets, unveiled a major design upgrade and remodeled image in its newest restaurant on December 24, 2003, in Frisco, Texas. The new restaurant design was the result of six months of study and effort by the team at Gensler Studio 585, a restaurant and retail design firm.

The re-imaged restaurant design is part of many growth changes that Crescent City has made to increase sales and present the chain as more than "just beignets." The new image includes a reorganized layout as well as decorative changes to better reflect the French Quarter and create a faster customer flow. The major goal of the design was to create a welcoming atmosphere for dinner guests while at the same time drive all other day parts-breakfast, brunch, lunch and after-dinner dessert.

Along with the restaurant design re-imaging, the menu was addressed in an effort to offer customers a more complete New Orleans experience. The hallmarks of the new menu include the three foods most often linked to the French Quarter: beignets and cafe au lait, po-boy sandwiches and Creole dishes such as gumbo, red beans & rice and etouffee. New menu additions include authentic bread pudding with butter rum sauce, fried and grilled seafood dinner platters, appetizers, beer, wine and frozen hurricanes. In order to remain as authentic as possible with regard to the po-boys, French bread from the famous 100-year-old New Orleans bakery, Leidenhiemer, has been brought in. -Fransmart

