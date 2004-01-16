Health Newsâ€"McDonalds, Cold Stone Creamery

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New York-It's a real life dilemma: people on a low-carb or low-fat diet have limited choices when it comes to an inexpensive meal on the run. But McDonald's hopes that choice will become easier with the launch of its Real Life Choices program, developed especially for the New York tri-state area. For now, there is no plan to expand the Real Life Choices program beyond the tri-state area.

Developed by nutritionist and bestselling author Pam Smith in partnership with McDonald's franchisees, the program became available January 5 in 650 McDonald's restaurants in New York City, on Long Island, in most of New Jersey and in Connecticut's Fairfield County. Prominently displayed posters and brochures tell customers how McDonald's existing menu can easily be modified to fit any diet. -MSNBC.com

Scottsdale, Arizona-Cold Stone Creamery, parent of a chain of more than 530 ice-cream shops, said it is introducing a new fat-free, no-sugar-added option at its stores systemwide.

The new sweet-cream-flavored Sinless Ice Cream, which has 170 calories for a six-ounce service size, is made with nonfat milk and sweetener. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The Importance of Getting Advisors to Invest in Your Business

Starting a Business

How to Turn Scientific Research Into a Thriving Startup

Starting a Business

Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?