January 16, 2004 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New York-It's a real life dilemma: people on a low-carb or low-fat diet have limited choices when it comes to an inexpensive meal on the run. But McDonald's hopes that choice will become easier with the launch of its Real Life Choices program, developed especially for the New York tri-state area. For now, there is no plan to expand the Real Life Choices program beyond the tri-state area.

Developed by nutritionist and bestselling author Pam Smith in partnership with McDonald's franchisees, the program became available January 5 in 650 McDonald's restaurants in New York City, on Long Island, in most of New Jersey and in Connecticut's Fairfield County. Prominently displayed posters and brochures tell customers how McDonald's existing menu can easily be modified to fit any diet. -MSNBC.com

Scottsdale, Arizona-Cold Stone Creamery, parent of a chain of more than 530 ice-cream shops, said it is introducing a new fat-free, no-sugar-added option at its stores systemwide.

The new sweet-cream-flavored Sinless Ice Cream, which has 170 calories for a six-ounce service size, is made with nonfat milk and sweetener. -Nation's Restaurant News