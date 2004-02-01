Rest Insured?

Insuring your company from the get-go may be expensive, but it's crucial to your survival.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Getting insurance for your business and business property has never really been an easy undertaking, and it's still one of the most important start-up tasks you'll face. Due to the aftermath of 9/11 and the continuing slow economy, it's also gotten more expensive.

According to Gary W. Eberhart, former executive vice president of the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents, "Some of the policy provisions, some of the coverage that every business used to have, may or may not be available anymore." Generally, you can expect higher premiums, higher deductibles and leaner coverage. And if you're in a high-profile building, such as a landmark or a city center, you won't be likely to get terrorism insurance.

It's not all bad news, though. As Eberhart notes, insurance coverage moves in business cycles-the marketplace and the cycle are down right now, but when the economy shoots up, you can expect property and casualty insurance to rebound in a similar fashion. Until then, Eberhart advises start-ups to plan on getting insurance coverage very early in your business plan, secure a trusted insurance agent who can also act as a business advisor, and be very honest with your agent about your business needs to get the most targeted coverage.

"The thing that so many small businesses fail to do is to buy coverage for loss of income due to business interruption," says Eberhart. "You can have fire insurance and liability insurance, but if the building burns down, those six months that you're not in business, you're going to need some income."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market