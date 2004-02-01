What's New 02/04

Three's a crowd, eight's a date

February 1, 2004 1 min read

The Eight at Eight Dinner Club makes matchmaking its business. Using proprietary Web-based software, the company unites people by background and interests-eight at a time. Events range from 8 o'clock dinner parties to dog walks. The result? Forty marriages in four years.

Currently in five cities, the franchise hopes to hit it off with 30 new franchisees in large cities over the next two years.