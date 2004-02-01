Hot Disks 2/04

New and improved e-mail, bundled creative software and more
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2004 issue of Entrepreneur.

Part of the new Office System 2003 ( http://office.microsoft.com ), Outlook 2003 has a redesigned interface, with the inbox and preview pane now in vertical columns. Outlook 2003 also adds improved spam filtering and new tools for searching your messages. The Office System Small Business Edition costs $449 (all prices street).

Team Work: Kubi Server 1.1 ( www.kubisoftware.com ) expands on collaboration features found in the company's peer-to-peer application, Kubi Client. Kubi lets you create shared work spaces within your existing e-mail application (Lotus Notes or Outlook) and lets you share documents, contact lists and folders. The Server version adds a central storage space and is priced at $5,000 per 100 users.

Bundle Up: Adobe's new Creative Suite product bundles ( www.adobe.com/products/creativesuite/main.html ) offer easier access to new versions of the company's most popular products. The $999 Standard edition includes Illustrator CS, InDesign CS and Photoshop CS. The $1,229 Premium edition adds Acrobat 6.0 Professional and GoLive CS. All upgraded CS applications are also available in stand-alone versions.

Set the Standard: Oracle's database software is available for small and midsize businesses in a version that runs on single-processor servers. Oracle Standard Edition One ( www.oracle.com ) offers the same features as the company's other products and can be used for Oracle-supported platforms like Linux, Solaris and Windows. Standard Edition One costs $5,995 per processor for an unlimited number of users, or $195 per user with a minimum of five users.

Liane Cassavoy, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

