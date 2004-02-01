Fully-stocked mobile device and wireless networking made safer and easier

February 1, 2004 1 min read

All in One

It's amazing how much can be packed into mobile devices these days. Samsung's new SPH-i700 Windows-powered Pocket PC lets you manage work with desktop-class applications and communicate via voice, e-mail and photo images. This "mobile intelligent terminal" has an integrated CDMA 2000 1x wireless communication module and a built-in VGA camera. Windows Media Player provides multimedia file playback, and MSN Messenger is used for text messaging. The i700 also has an Intel XScale 300MHz processor, 64MB RAM and an SD expansion slot.

Samsung SPH-i700





(800) SAMSUNG





www.samsung.com





Street Price: $599

Easy Router

If you've been holding off on wireless networking because of throughput and security worries, it's time to reevaluate. Netgear's WGT624 108Mbps Wireless Firewall Router offers twice the data throughput of 54Mbps 802.11g wireless routers and is up to 10 times faster than 802.11b devices, while still maintaining backward compatibility with both. Unlike .11g routers, WGT624 can even mix modes, slowing down for 54Mbps devices and speeding up again for other equally capable access points. A four-port Ethernet switch, the WGT624 also includes a double firewall (NAT and SPI), WPA and WEP data encryption, and supports multiple VPN tunnels.