Marketing

Can't Beat These Receipts

Use register read-outs as a promotional tool
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Customers of Mary-Ellen's Flowers and Gifts (www.mary-ellens.com) get more than just a transaction record when they make a purchase. Instead, the Mooresville, North Carolina, florist and gift shop uses its register receipts to relay information about special discounts and promotions, cut flower specials and Web site information.

Done right, receipts can be an effective way to capture your customer's attention, says Jon Schallert, president of The Schallert Group Inc., a retail management and marketing firm in Sorrento, Florida. Schallert shares some dos and don'ts:

  • Don't use coupons.
  • Automatically printing a discount offer usually isn't effective. "Discounts attract the least loyal customer, and you need to discount so drastically to make an impression, it's often not worth it," Schallert advises. Instead, list your Web site URL, in-store offers and special events.
  • Do train employees.
  • "[The receipts] didn't bring much business until we started pointing out the information to customers at checkout, training [employees] to [promote] the receipts and the Web site," says Tracy Hurt Dial, 37-year-old owner of Mary-Ellen's.
  • Don't invest in unnecessary graphics.
  • Schallert believes it's more important to include clear contact information, including the name of the person who handled the transaction, and encourage the customer to get back in touch with that person if there's a problem. Says Schallert, "That way, you've taken a step in the relationship process."

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019