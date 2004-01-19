Expansion News—Back Yard Burgers, Mama Fu's

Memphis, Tennessee-Back Yard Burgers Inc. signed six new franchise deals to add 53 stores over the next seven years.

Gresham Hospitality LLC signed a 13-store deal to add 11 units in the Cobb, Cherokee and Bartow counties of Georgia as well as two restaurants in the Hilton Head area of South Carolina. Black Cow Enterprises Ltd. agreed to open 10 new restaurants in Northwest Houston, Conroe, Bryan and College Station, Texas. BYB LLC is slated to add 10 units in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point, North Carolina, and ISOLUC LLC is signed on to add eight restaurants in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee. Both Harrison Restaurant Group LLC and Bay Burgers agreed to open six new restaurants. Harrison is targeting the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area, and Bay Burgers is eyeing the Mobile and Daphne areas of Alabama.

The Back Yard Burgers system includes 133 namesake casual-dining units. -Nation's Restaurant News

Atlanta-Mama Fu's, operator and franchisor of a chain of three fast-casual noodle restaurants, has signed deals to open 44 new restaurants throughout the Southwest.

John Casey, the former vice chairman and chief financial officer of Wendy's International and his two sons, John and Kevin, as well as Sam Chawkin, committed to opening 10 Mama Fu's locations in Orlando, Florida. Ed Gonzalez agreed to add three more units in the Orlando area. Mike Burdick, a Moe's Southwest Grill franchisee, is partnering with Steve Delisle to add 12 Mama Fu's units in southern Florida. Guy Campbell signed a deal to add 10 units in Tampa, Florida, and John Black is slated to add three units in Jacksonville, Florida. Mike Disser and Tony Friel are on track to add five locations in Florida, and Stan Given agreed to open one unit in Gainesville, Florida. Mama Fu's is a division of Raving Brands, which also operates and franchises Moe's Southwest Grill, Planet Smoothie and PJ's Coffee. -Nation's Restaurant News

