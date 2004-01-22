Former Budget Group Chair Becomes Co-Owner of U-Save Auto Rental

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jackson, Mississippi-U-Save Holdings, parent company to company to U-Save Auto Rental, announced that Sandy Miller, former chair and CEO of Budget Group Inc., has become a new co-owner of the company. Miller will take on the role of co-chair and co-CEO of U-Save, a franchise-based car rental company with more than 800 locations nationwide.

A former Avis employee, Miller bought his first Budget Rent a Car franchise in Daytona Beach in 1981. From there, he and his partners began buying and opening other Budget franchises and became the company's largest domestic franchisee, generating $350 million in annual revenue. Miller and his partners went public and eventually bought their franchisor, Budget Rent a Car Corp., which is now owned by Cendant Corp. -U-Save Auto Rental

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry