Former Budget Group Chair Becomes Co-Owner of U-Save Auto Rental

Jackson, Mississippi-U-Save Holdings, parent company to company to U-Save Auto Rental, announced that Sandy Miller, former chair and CEO of Budget Group Inc., has become a new co-owner of the company. Miller will take on the role of co-chair and co-CEO of U-Save, a franchise-based car rental company with more than 800 locations nationwide.

A former Avis employee, Miller bought his first Budget Rent a Car franchise in Daytona Beach in 1981. From there, he and his partners began buying and opening other Budget franchises and became the company's largest domestic franchisee, generating $350 million in annual revenue. Miller and his partners went public and eventually bought their franchisor, Budget Rent a Car Corp., which is now owned by Cendant Corp. -U-Save Auto Rental