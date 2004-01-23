Famous Dave's Fires Up Plan to Support Sales Turnaround

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Eden Prairie, Minnesota-As Famous Dave's of America nears the opening of its 100th branch sometime this quarter, the fast-growing barbecue dinnerhouse chain is honing its infrastructure to support more growth and attempting to reverse negative same-store sales.

Chief executive David Goronkin said initiatives include designing a standardized prototype that emphasizes Famous Dave's smokehouse concept and features six to eight limited-time offers each year.

A new prototype called The Smokehouse, which is scheduled to be unveiled in February, will combine elements of existing design formats, such as The Lodge and The Shack. The difference from previous designs-which include a variety of looks-is that The Smokehouse will provide more consistency for all future locations nationwide, Goronkin said. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market