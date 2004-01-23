Famous Dave's Fires Up Plan to Support Sales Turnaround

<b></b>

January 23, 2004 1 min read

Eden Prairie, Minnesota-As Famous Dave's of America nears the opening of its 100th branch sometime this quarter, the fast-growing barbecue dinnerhouse chain is honing its infrastructure to support more growth and attempting to reverse negative same-store sales.

Chief executive David Goronkin said initiatives include designing a standardized prototype that emphasizes Famous Dave's smokehouse concept and features six to eight limited-time offers each year.

A new prototype called The Smokehouse, which is scheduled to be unveiled in February, will combine elements of existing design formats, such as The Lodge and The Shack. The difference from previous designs-which include a variety of looks-is that The Smokehouse will provide more consistency for all future locations nationwide, Goronkin said. -Nation's Restaurant News