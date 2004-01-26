Expansion News—Zyng Asian Grill, Educational Outfitters

Alexandria, Virginia-Zyng Asian Grill, a Pan Asian restaurant chain, will bring five restaurants to Ventura County, California, over the next five years. Real estate is currently being evaluated, and the first restaurant is scheduled to open by January 2005. Formerly Zyng Noodlery, Zyng has changed names to better reflect their position in the Pan-Asian market as a full service restaurant.

Zyng Asian Grill blends the cuisines from China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and Singapore into one Pan Asian format centered around an exhibition kitchen where all customers can see their meal being prepared on a flat, teppanyaki grill. The menu includes customized "meals in a bowl," where patrons can choose a protein, noodle and sauce to create a dish based on their own tastes. Zyng also has a variety of Asian salads, soups, beer, wine, specialty drinks and desserts. -Fransmart

Chattanooga, Tennessee-Educational Outfitters announces the expansion of its Franchise System into Orlando, Tampa, Charlotte, Denver, Dallas and Greensboro. Educational Outfitters is a franchise that sells school uniforms, embroidery and screen-printing services and promotional products to schools and businesses. Currently, there are seven franchise stores with six to 10 new stores opening this year. Educational Outfitters can be reached at (877) 814-1222 or www.educationaloutfitters.com. -Educational Outfitters

