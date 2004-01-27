Dwyer Group Franchises to Spend More than $5 Million in TV Advertising in 2004

Waco, Texas-The Dwyer Group Inc. announced that its franchise subsidiaries will spend more than $5 million to advertise nationally on selected TV networks in 2004. Commercials for Mr. Rooter (U.S. and Canada), Mr. Electric, Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning, Rainbow International's Restoration and Cleaning, and Glass Doctor's will be aired throughout the year on major networks and cable networks.

Commercials will be seen on NBC's Today Show, ABC's Good Morning America, A&E, TNT, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Lifetime, Food Network and more. Saunders-Ream Marketing Communications Group, of Dallas, is handling the creative direction on commercials for all the franchise concepts. -BizCom Associates

