MOTO Franchise Corp. Selected as Rookie Business of the Year for 2003

January 28, 2004 1 min read

Dayton, Ohio-The Dayton Business Journal announced that MOTO Franchise Corp., the franchisor of MotoPhoto digital mini labs and portrait studios, was selected as the Dayton Business Journal's Rookie Business of the Year for 2003.

This honor is awarded annually to a local Dayton-based company. Lisa Marawshi, editor of the Dayton Business Journal, stated that a panel of independent judges evaluates companies on several things, including the company's projections for growth; whether the nominee is innovative, strategic and visionary; whether the nominee's product or service has a clear place in the market, and whether the nominees outshines others in the category. -MOTO Franchise Corp.