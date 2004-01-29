La Quinta Opened Eight Franchise Properties in December 2003

<b></b>

January 29, 2004

Dallas-La Quinta added eight hotels that opened in the final days of 2003. The openings include hotels in Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Utah and represent a combined 715 guestrooms.

La Quinta has opened more than 8,700 guestrooms and 95 hotels in the last three years, including the eight properties that opened in December 2003.

La Quinta's franchise program provides franchisees access to corporate resources, including national and regional advertising, a central reservations system and access to the more than 800,000 members of La Quinta's frequent guest program, La Quinta Returns. -MFC PR