Low Commotion

Looking for a low-cost franchise? It's your lucky day: You've got 200+ to choose from.
This story appears in the February 2004 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine.

Ready to go bargain shopping for a franchise? Then you'll definitely be interested in our Low-Cost Franchise listing. These franchises are ranked based on their scores in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®. And if you check out our Low-Cost Franchise Directory, you'll find even more low-cost opportunities to keep your eye on. Although these franchises come in a variety of sizes and industries, they all have one thing in common. They won't cost you more than $50,000.

These listings are not intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to provide a starting point for your research. Before you purchase any franchise, you should thoroughly investigate the opportunity by interviewing existing franchisees, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and reading all relevant literature, including the company's UFOC. Buying a low-cost franchise still requires you to make research a high priority.

Listing compiled by Maggie Iskander and Tracy Stapp

