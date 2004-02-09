Wendy's Buys Majority Stake in Cafe Express

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dublin, Ohio-Wendy's International Inc. has taken another step outside of its core hamburger niche by buying a majority stake in Cafe Express, a Houston-based chain of fast-casual restaurants.

Wendy's purchased a 45 percent stake in Cafe Express in 2002 for $9 million. On Monday, it announced it was upping its ownership position to 70 percent. Cafe Express has 18 restaurants in Texas.

Wendy's has been working to diversify its restaurant portfolio in recent years. It acquired Tim Hortons, a Canadian doughnut and sandwich chain, Baja Fresh Mexican Grill, a fast-casual chain based in Newbury Park, California, and a 25 percent stake in Pasta Pomodoro, a chain of 24 Italian restaurants in the San Francisco Bay area. -Columbus Business Journal

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry