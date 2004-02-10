Rainbow International Begins Construction on New Training House

<b></b>

February 10, 2004 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Waco, Texas-Rainbow International Restoration and Cleaning has begun construction on a training house at corporate headquarters that will provide hands-on experience for water damage restoration, real-setting beginner and advanced franchisee training sessions, educational demonstrations for the insurance industry, and corporate test-marketing of cleaning and restoration tools being considered for the network.

The 1,200-square-foot training house is being built inside a 5,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to Rainbow's existing training center on the corporate campus. The house will be equipped with its own heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and a variety of other independent features to train multiple restoration scenarios. It will feature capabilities to flood and restore the house repeatedly, to simulate smoke damage to a portion of the structure for repairs and also to train on drying crawlspaces. Specialized training on drying wood floors and Category II and III restoration services for gray and black water contamination will also be offered.

"We will simulate real jobs from the initial emergency phone call to the final clean-up and completion of the project," said Ed Jones, vice president of operations for Rainbow International. -BizCom PR