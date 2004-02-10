Rainbow International Begins Construction on New Training House

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Waco, Texas-Rainbow International Restoration and Cleaning has begun construction on a training house at corporate headquarters that will provide hands-on experience for water damage restoration, real-setting beginner and advanced franchisee training sessions, educational demonstrations for the insurance industry, and corporate test-marketing of cleaning and restoration tools being considered for the network.

The 1,200-square-foot training house is being built inside a 5,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to Rainbow's existing training center on the corporate campus. The house will be equipped with its own heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and a variety of other independent features to train multiple restoration scenarios. It will feature capabilities to flood and restore the house repeatedly, to simulate smoke damage to a portion of the structure for repairs and also to train on drying crawlspaces. Specialized training on drying wood floors and Category II and III restoration services for gray and black water contamination will also be offered.

"We will simulate real jobs from the initial emergency phone call to the final clean-up and completion of the project," said Ed Jones, vice president of operations for Rainbow International. -BizCom PR

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market