Blimpie Inks Lease Deal with Wal-Mart

February 12, 2004

Atlanta-Blimpie International Inc., global franchisor of Blimpie Subs & Salads restaurants, announced that it has entered into a Master Lease Relationship Agreement with Wal-Mart Stores Inc. to own and operate Blimpie Xpress restaurants in Wal-Mart retail locations across the country. The announcement was made by Jeff Endervelt, president and CEO of Blimpie International Inc.

Blimpie Xpress restaurants feature a selection of subs, salads, wraps, items from the new Blimpie Carb-Counter Menu and snack items. In addition, these Blimpie Xpress locations will serve breakfast and additional dinner menu choices. -Madison Envoy