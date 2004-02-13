Signal Graphics Has New Store Concept

February 13, 2004 2 min read

Denver-Signal Graphics recently rolled out a new, less-expensive option for franchisees: Signal Graphics Business Resource Centers. Signal Graphics shops offer printing and copying services, as well as graphics design work for business and personal use. This new concept adds packing and shipping services but also moves offset press work from the centers to a main print production site in Denver. The resource center franchisees will outsource their printing work to the central location, paying a small amount above cost.

"We decided that because of the expense, because of the increase of the cost of this equipment and the complexity of it all, it made more sense to take the offset press out of the back of the store," said Steve Morris, founder of Signal Graphics. "[Instead] we have the latest digital color and black-and-white copiers in there, plus desktop publishing computer systems. So we can do graphics and focus on that part of it, and not try to burden the new owner with managing an offset printing department in the back end."

With that expense removed, the minimum investment to open a new Signal Graphics Business Resource Center franchise is $161,000-$100,000 less than a regular Signal Graphics franchise. Signal Graphics says competitors' franchises require at least $350,000 to get started. -Denver Business Journal