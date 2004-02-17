Computer Mom Makes Executive Changes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Austin, Texas-Former Microsoft Corp. and IBM Corp. executive Mike Maples Sr. has been named chairman of Computer Moms International Corp., and Gordon Bridge, a former IBM Corp. and AT&T Corp. executive, has been hired as president, the company announced.

Computer Moms also announced plans to change its corporate name to CM IT Solutions Inc. in the next few months. CM IT Solutions franchises now are marketing arms for Computer Moms franchises around the country. The new name will better reflect the company's increasing focus on the business market, according to company founder Georgia Jones. Computer Moms will become a subsidiary of CM IT Solutions.

The newly named CM IT Solutions provides on-site IT support, including troubleshooting, preventative maintenance and one-on-one training, as well as systems and network administration. CM IT Solutions plans to open 60 more franchises in 2004, more than double the number that opened in 2003. -Austin Business Journal

