Maui Wowi Eyes Fitness-Center Stores

February 18, 2004 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Littleton, Colorado-Maui Wowi Fresh Hawaiian blends partnered with Experimental Applied Science, or EAS, a producer of nutrition supplements, with a strategy to open beverage kiosks and fixed units in fitness centers.

The first such partnership opened in January at the Energy Fitness Center in Paducah, Kentucky. "It's a great niche," said Michael Haith, Maui Wowi's CEO. "We are projecting opening between 100 and 150 units in fitness centers this year."

Maui Wowi operates and franchises a chain of 325 units and grossed $28 million in 2003, according to company sources. -Nation's Restaurant News