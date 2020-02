February 19, 2004 1 min read

Denver-Quiznos broke a new TV campaign to support a $1 off coupon promotion. The "Buck the System" promotion, which runs through March 14, allows consumers to use any $1 coupon from any other merchant to get $1 off a regular sub sandwich.

The campaign is the first work for the 2,500-unit Quiznos by its new agency, The Martin Agency of Richmond, Virginia. -Nation's Restaurant News