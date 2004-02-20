Burger King President Resigns

<b></b>

February 20, 2004

Miami-Burger King Corp. said its president Robert Nilsen resigned. He had been responsible for all systemwide operations, including company and franchised restaurants. Nilsen joined Burger King one year ago after serving as chief operating officer for Taco Bell, which is owned by Yum! Brands Inc. Burger King did not provide a reason for Nilsen's departure.

The embattled chain, which has been under new ownership and senior management for more than 12 months, posted negative same-store sales for 2003, and one Wall Street analyst predicted that 1,000 U.S. units could close this year. -Nation's Restaurant News