Growth Strategies

Search Party

If you need to find a good attorney, forget the Yellow Pages and hop online.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's rough enough when your business is facing a legal problem that needs attention right away. What makes it far worse is having no idea where to turn for legal advice from someone who knows small-business law.

That's why San Francisco attorney Dmitry Shubov, 31, founded LegalMatch, a Web site that lets consumers and entrepreneurs shop online for lawyers willing and able to help with their particular problems. Founded in 1999, with its Web site launched in 2000, LegalMatch is far more precise than just asking around or, worse, flipping through the Yellow Pages. It goes several steps beyond the referral services offered by state and local bar associations, which typically listen to the client's problem and suggest one to three lawyers in the broad practice area-whomever's next in the rotation.

To use the site, you fill out forms describing your legal problem, providing information you'd normally cover in an initial consultation. The information is posted anonymously for review by subscribing attorneys in your locale. Interested attorneys then bid on the work, providing a profile that describes their educational backgrounds, experience, references and the fees they'd charge. This allows side-by-side comparisons without you having to visit half a dozen law firms. It's free of charge for clients, unless you want to pay for priority service.

Shubov stresses that business owners need to establish a relationship with a lawyer for help with business formation, contracts and all manner of legal questions that might arise. Far too many entrepreneurs just don't get around to it. "It's money, and it's a hassle," he says. "We empower the client to go through the search process."

LegalMatch screens attorneys not only by ensuring their good standing with their state's bar association, but also by evaluating their profiles and conducting a subjective interview. Potential attorneys are required to provide references, and, as on eBay, you can read other clients' ratings of each attorney's performance, plus the lawyer's comments on those ratings. For common legal matters, there are classified ads for flat-fee legal services, also with lawyer profiles and client ratings.

It's an idea whose time has come, says the Utah State Bar's Toby Brown. The organization is replacing its lawyer referral service with LegalMatch-a move that Brown contends will streamline the process for both attorneys and clients and give both sides more information upfront than they've had before.

"We're not wasting anyone's time by going over the same information," Brown says. "A lawyer doesn't have to spend an hour with a client to say 'I'm not the right lawyer for you.'"

Critics worry about the issue of attorneys paying middlemen for referrals-a practice many bar associations have prohibited. Others fault the company for refusing to disclose the names of its lawyers.

Despite these concerns, LegalMatch brought in $10 million in 2003, double its 2002 earnings, and the company expects to double its sales again in 2004.

Jane Easter Bahls is a writer in Rock Island, Illinois, specializing in business and legal topics.

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week

Growth Strategies

3 Social-Intelligence Methods for Building Strong Stakeholder Relationships

Growth Strategies

3 Critical Sales Touch Points to Grow Your Business