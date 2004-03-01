Marketing Buzz 03/04

Getting A-list clients
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Star Search

Julia Beck Bromberg can tick off the names of pregnant celebs on demand. Her company, Forty Weeks LLC (www.fortyweeks.com), in Potomac, Maryland, specializes in products for pregnant women and new mothers; so Bromberg, 36, routinely sends personalized notes and samples to famous moms-to-be. Her aromatherapy oils, lotions and other pampering items have earned the praise of celebrities like actors Kelly Preston and Calista Flockhart, and CNN anchor Soledad O'Brien. Even a small famous following can be leveraged into major publicity, says Bromberg.

According to Rachel Weingarten, president of GTK Marketing Group, a New York City PR and marketing firm that handles celebrities and TV shows, creating an A-list of clients requires you to:

  • Work your connections. Know someone who knows someone?
  • Ask your contact to pass a sample or information along with a personal note.
  • Check out goody bags.
  • If you've got great goods, contact the organizers of awards shows and celebrity events to find out who's handling the events' goody bags, and offer to donate your products.
  • Schmooze the staff.
  • You're more likely to get your goods in front of a celebrity through a publicist or a manager, so be nice-and send samples-to those who surround the star.
QUICK PICK
Search engine Google now delivers two programs that target growing businesses: FAdWords creates a small text box about your company that appears in the right-hand column of the screen when someone searches for your designated word. Placement is determined by what you bid, which can range from 5 cents to $50 per word, and how many times your ad is selected-the more click-throughs, the higher your placement. Bid too high, and your rate is automatically discounted to be in line with others for that word. FAdSense uploads appropriate AdWords text boxes to your Web site for free and pays you for any traffic you generate. The rate is based on the AdWords pricing formula. This can be an easy way to generate more income, provided you choose ads that relate to your content. Find out more at https://adwords.google.com/select.
The average consumer can regularly read, open and act on e-mail from, at most,
10 to 20
companies.
SOURCE: Quris Inc.
39%
of direct-marketing e-mail gets opened.
SOURCE: IMN Inc.

Gwen Moran is a consultant and writer specializing in marketing. Reach her at moranmarketing@erols.com.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market