Marketing Buzz 03/04

March 1, 2004 2 min read

Star Search

Julia Beck Bromberg can tick off the names of pregnant celebs on demand. Her company, Forty Weeks LLC (www.fortyweeks.com), in Potomac, Maryland, specializes in products for pregnant women and new mothers; so Bromberg, 36, routinely sends personalized notes and samples to famous moms-to-be. Her aromatherapy oils, lotions and other pampering items have earned the praise of celebrities like actors Kelly Preston and Calista Flockhart, and CNN anchor Soledad O'Brien. Even a small famous following can be leveraged into major publicity, says Bromberg.

According to Rachel Weingarten, president of GTK Marketing Group, a New York City PR and marketing firm that handles celebrities and TV shows, creating an A-list of clients requires you to:

Work your connections. Know someone who knows someone?

Ask your contact to pass a sample or information along with a personal note.

Check out goody bags.

If you've got great goods, contact the organizers of awards shows and celebrity events to find out who's handling the events' goody bags, and offer to donate your products.

Schmooze the staff.

You're more likely to get your goods in front of a celebrity through a publicist or a manager, so be nice-and send samples-to those who surround the star.

QUICK PICK Search engine Google now delivers two programs that target growing businesses: FAdWords creates a small text box about your company that appears in the right-hand column of the screen when someone searches for your designated word. Placement is determined by what you bid, which can range from 5 cents to $50 per word, and how many times your ad is selected-the more click-throughs, the higher your placement. Bid too high, and your rate is automatically discounted to be in line with others for that word. FAdSense uploads appropriate AdWords text boxes to your Web site for free and pays you for any traffic you generate. The rate is based on the AdWords pricing formula. This can be an easy way to generate more income, provided you choose ads that relate to your content. Find out more at https://adwords.google.com/select

