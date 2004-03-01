My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready to Make the Leap?

How to know if the time is right to start a business
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: When is it the right time to leave a full-time job and concentrate on your own business? I want to focus on building my business, but I'm afraid it won't provide enough income to support my lifestyle.

Name withheld

A: First, you must ask yourself three questions:

  • Has there been a steadily growing flow of new customers?
  • Has your business, though part time, been producing a steady flow of income through seasonal or other cycles typical of the business?
  • Are you turning away business because of limits on your time? If not, would the customers be there if you had the time to market or take on more customers?

If you can answer at least two of these questions in the affirmative, that's a good sign it's safe to leave your job. Of course, you should also be aware of any developments that could worsen the growth outlook for your business-such as pending legislation, new technology, the movement of the kind of work you do out of the United States, or the decline of an industry your business depends on. Also, if your job has been providing the contacts you've used to build your part-time business, you'll need to find ways to replace these.

Cutting the umbilical cord of a paycheck is an uncomfortable step for most people. So the closer the income from your business is to producing the money you'll need to pay basic business and living expenses, the more confident you'll be.

Authors and career coaches Paul and Sarah Edwards have written 15 books, including Working From Home. Send your questions to www.workingfromhome.comor in care of Entrepreneur.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The Story Behind the Coffee Company That Fuels Google, Microsoft and Facebook

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla

Starting a Business

9 Business Ideas Under $1,000 You Can Run From Anywhere