What's New 03/04

This story appears in the March 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Toys that go up, down and all around are Air Traffic Retail Franchise Systems' specialty. Filling its shelves with kites, juggling equipment and skill-based playthings, this toy store encourages customers to play at any one of its four locations. Now this 10-year-old company is inviting entrepreneurs to share in the fun. Six to 10 franchises are expected within the year, the majority located inside malls.

