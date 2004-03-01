What's New 03/04

Prepared for take off

Toys that go up, down and all around are Air Traffic Retail Franchise Systems' specialty. Filling its shelves with kites, juggling equipment and skill-based playthings, this toy store encourages customers to play at any one of its four locations. Now this 10-year-old company is inviting entrepreneurs to share in the fun. Six to 10 franchises are expected within the year, the majority located inside malls.