Hot Disks 03/04

Data protection, recycling computers and more

March 1, 2004 2 min read

Undo the Damage: Undelete 4.0 from Executive Software (www.executive.com) protects your data by finding and recovering lost files-including those deleted over a network. Version 4.0 lets users recover their files from the server without help from an administrator. A workstation version retails for $39.95 ($34.95 downloaded, all prices street), while the server version (with PushInstaller so the application can be remotely installed on desktop PCs) costs $300 ($295 downloaded).

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Recycle your company computers without worrying about sensitive information left behind on the hard drives even after they've been erased and reformatted. EraseYourHardDrive.com is a Web-based utility that permanently removes all data-a Department of Defense-grade sanitation. A single-use license is $23.95.

Google Gets Easier: Google's Deskbar (http://toolbar.google.com/deskbar) lets you search the Web from your desktop or within an application without opening your browser. The free application resides in the Windows task bar, and search results appear in a small window that can be adjusted to fit your screen. The Deskbar lets you search from within your desktop applications using keyboard shortcuts.

Keep It Clean: Smart Email Verifier from DeskShare (www.deskshare.com) keeps your e-mail list up-to-date by identifying and removing invalid addresses. Version 2.5 uses three levels of verification to confirm that addresses are valid. It helps you organize your newsletter mailing list or your in-house employee e-mail before sending messages, eliminating annoying bounce-backs. A single-user license costs $59.95.

Liane Cassavoy, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.