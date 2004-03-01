Gear 03/04

Seeing double and one-push data back-up
Double Vision

If you often work on big PowerPoint presentations, wide spreadsheets or other financial applications, and are tired of having to scroll sideways, take a look at DoubleSight's DS-1500. This pair of 15-inch flat-panel monitors mounted side by side on the same stand lets you look at two entirely different applications at the same time, view two different files in the same application, or get a really wide view of a single file spread across both monitors. The DS-1500 features VGA and DVI inputs, a 2048 x 768 maximum resolution and 400:1 contrast ratio, and can be wall-mounted.

Power of One

All too often, the critical task of backing up your business data gets deferred by, well, the need to keep creating business data. Scratch one more hassle off your to-do list: Maxtor's OneTouch 300GB external hard drive can back up your files with the push of a button. You can configure the portable OneTouch to back up certain files, specific folders or partitions, or your entire hard drive; the OneTouch button can also launch files and their supporting applications. This Mac- and PC-compatible drive hot-plugs into either a FireWire 400 or USB port and comes with Dantz Retrospect Express software.

