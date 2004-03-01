Gear 03/04
Double Vision
If you often work on big PowerPoint presentations, wide
spreadsheets or other financial applications, and are tired of
having to scroll sideways, take a look at DoubleSight's
DS-1500. This pair of 15-inch flat-panel monitors mounted side by
side on the same stand lets you look at two entirely different
applications at the same time, view two different files in the same
application, or get a really wide view of a single file spread
across both monitors. The DS-1500 features VGA and DVI inputs, a
2048 x 768 maximum resolution and 400:1 contrast ratio, and can be
wall-mounted.
- DS-1500
- DoubleSight
- (877) TWO-LCDS
- www.doublesight.com
- Street Price: $799
Power of One
All too often, the critical task of backing up your business
data gets deferred by, well, the need to keep creating business
data. Scratch one more hassle off your to-do list: Maxtor's
OneTouch 300GB external hard drive can back up your files with the
push of a button. You can configure the portable OneTouch to back
up certain files, specific folders or partitions, or your entire
hard drive; the OneTouch button can also launch files and their
supporting applications. This Mac- and PC-compatible drive
hot-plugs into either a FireWire 400 or USB port and comes with
Dantz Retrospect Express software.
- OneTouch
- Maxtor
- (800) 2-MAXTOR
- www.maxstore.com
- Street Price: $400