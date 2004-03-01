Get snappy

Carry this camera along with your car keys.

You'll never miss a good photo opportunity again if you carry the Veo Mini Capture camera. Designed to fit on your key chain, this tiny camera uses a 1.3 mega-pixel sensor to take high-resolution images capable of 3 x 5 prints. It comes with 8MB storage and an SD card slot for memory expansion to 256MB. Its lens is sheathed in a sliding cover to protect it from jostling, and Mini Capture is bundled with its own suite of photo editing, printing and slide show software ($69.99, www.veo.com).