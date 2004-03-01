My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Open Up!

More businesses are choosing open source software.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The State of Massachusetts and a growing number of businesses have something in common: open source software. Massachusetts recently set a new policy of giving preference to open source software when making new purchases and upgrading old equipment. It's a move that ties into a trend that's sweeping up entrepreneurs as well.

Open source software is no longer the overlooked ugly stepchild to proprietary software. Alex Chejlyk, owner of SwiftNet Computer Systems Inc., an IT solutions provider in North Port, Florida, had a difficult fling with open source in the early '90s. But a chance meeting with a copy of Mandrake Linux at Wal-Mart brought him back around. Chejlyk moved his systems over to open source software and now spends his time helping other businesses make the change.

The most natural fit for open source is in your server. Chejlyk, 39, says there's no reason not to go open source for file servers. "I always start on the server side. I'm not opposed to installing proprietary software, but I always tell [customers they] will see me more." Seeing him more for maintenance, rebooting and patch installation means greater cost to the clients. That's why his customers have uniformly chosen open source. They're not alone. This is part of a national business trend, with everyone from IBM to Wal-Mart offering open source.

Making the change and leaving the familiar can be scary. Two common worries are that there will be no support for the software, and that the user interface will be difficult and unsophisticated. While switching is not something most entrepreneurs should try without the guidance of an open source-knowledgeable IT department or outsourced IT help, those concerns are no longer problems. Open source has grown up considerably and is even finding a foothold in regular desktop applications. Just look toward easy-to-use operating systems like Lindows (www.lindows.com). Applications like Win4Lin (www.netraverse.com) allow you to run Windows programs on Linux.

So why do entrepreneurs switch? Chejlyk says, "Stability is the biggest advantage. I could never put a price on stability. I have to visit my clients so much less. Price is another thing. People aren't locked into any licensing." Whether you're tired of dealing with proprietary problems or just have another upgrade cycle coming around, take the time to investigate open source options for your business.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business