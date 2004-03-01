Want your business to grow? Maybe eBay can help.

March 1, 2004 2 min read

This story appears in the March 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You've got big dreams about growing your business, but you may not always have the financial resources to make those dreams a reality. To help small-business owners in this situation, eBay is launching a small-business contest, "Dream Big. Save Big. eBay."

Entrants must write a 250-word essay about how eBay can help them achieve their business dreams. A panel of judges will select five finalists, who will receive eBay gift certificates ranging from $2,500 to $50,000. The finalists will be recognized at an awards ceremony at eBay's headquarters in San Jose, California, and each will receive a one-on-one coaching session with a small-business expert.

The contest is intended to build awareness of all the ways eBay can help small-business owners and to "demonstrate in a very tangible way eBay's commitment to helping make small businesses successful," says Julie Haddon, eBay's director of consumer promotions.

Entrepreneurs who enter the contest will receive perks, including access to articles tailored for entrepreneurs, online business workshops and peer-to-peer mentoring opportunities. Other prizes will also be given away weekly for the duration of the contest. The contests starts February 19, 2004; entries must be submitted online by April 15, 2004. For more details about the contest and to enter, visit www.ebaybusiness.com.