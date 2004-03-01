My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Your Maternity Leave Responsibility

Maternity leave is a hot issue. Find out how to handle it without ruffling any feathers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Shifting attitudes toward company loyalty and having a balanced life, especially among the younger work force, are making pregnancy and maternity leave issues a hot topic for business owners. And with female and male employees expanding their families, they're watching how you respond to the issue. Your actions can either help retain employees, or create misunderstandings and legal tangles that drain the business's finances and productivity.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reports a 26 percent increase in pregnancy discrimination claims from 1996 to 2002. However, there's no way of knowing how many instances have really occurred, says Deborah Weinstein, employment and business law lecturer at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and lawyer for Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLCin Philadelphia. While the employees who are able to file lawsuits usually don't make it to trial, and lawsuits are typically dismissed or settled, Weinstein cautions, "once a plaintiff gets to trial, [there's] a very good chance of winning."

Advising business's HR departments, in-house attorneys and owners on risk control, Weinstein confirms pregnancy and maternity concerns are the most frequently asked questions. Weinstein suggests the following:

  • Don't make assumptions about an employee's intentions or ability because of pregnancy.
  • Discuss her needs, schedule and plans before taking action.
  • Assess what effect this will have on the business, and let her know if her requests can be accommodated.
  • If there needs to be a job action such as termination due to performance unrelated to pregnancy, do not do it the day you learn of her pregnancy.

The advice also applies to men, who are entitled to paternity leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). Weinstein notes serial leave, where one parent takes time off consecutively followed by the other, as the trend of the future. Whether FMLA or any other law applies to your business depends on the number of employees as well as state-specific laws (check your state employment/labor Web site for more information). And when in doubt, be safe and call a legal professional for advice.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Watch Out for These 4 Warning Signs on the Road to Success

Growth Strategies

4 Ways to Grow Your Business Fast (Without Rushing)