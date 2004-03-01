It Figures 3/04

1 min read
This story appears in the
March 2004
issue of
|The
number of public companies announcing privatization plans has
increased
30%
from August 2002 to November 2003.
SOURCE: Grant Thornton
LLP
21%
of "affluent Americans" plan to never
retire.
SOURCE: U.S. Trust Corp.
"Survey of Affluent Americans XXII"
61%
of CEOs plan on hiring employees in
2004.
SOURCE: The TEC Confidence
Index
If spam problems worsen,
42%
of small businesses would consider abandoning
e-mail for business correspondence.
SOURCE: InsightExpress
LLC