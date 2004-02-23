Rent-A-Wreck Announces Partnership with Sunbelt Advisors

<b></b>

February 23, 2004 1 min read

Owings Mils, Maryland-Rent-A-Wreck of America has formed a partnership with Sunbelt Business Advisors, the world's largest business brokerage network. Sunbelt will work with Rent-A-Wreck franchisees to develop business succession plans and assist them in finding suitable buyers for their locations when the time is right.

According to Rent-A-Wreck president Ken Blum II, Sunbelt Business Advisors will be a resource for franchisees with an eye on retirement, or for those planning an exit strategy. -Rent-A-Wreck