Cottman Transmission Rebranding

Philadelphia-Cottman Transmission has an aggressive expansion plan to open 70 new centers in one year, and hired Hanson Associates to revitalize the Cottman retail brand. Hanson began by redesigning a more contemporary and high-tech brand logo; the Centers' exterior and interior architectural treatments were then converted to reflect the new brand identity.

To date, Cottman Transmission has seen significant sales increases in older stores that have been updated-some as high as 35 percent a year over the previous year's sales. As a whole, the refurbished Centers are up more than 6 percent a year over the previous year compared with relatively flat sales for all mature stores. New stores with the updated design are running 18% over stores opened during the same time in the previous year. -Hanson Design