Papa John's Given Top Customer Satisfaction Rating

February 26, 2004 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Louisville, Kentucky--A consumer satisfaction survey by the University of Michigan's National Quality Research Center gave Papa John's pizza the top rating in the pizza category for the fifth straight year, according to a news release and the center's Web site. Papa John's ranked ahead of other major fast-food restaurants, including Domino's Pizza, Little Caesars, Pizza Hut and Wendy's.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index gave Papa John's a score of 76 out of a possible 100. The survey's average for fast-food restaurants was 74, according to the satisfaction report. Pizza Hut, a division of Yum! Brands Inc., had a satisfaction rating of 75. KFC and Taco Bell, also Yum! Brands subsidiaries, received ratings of 71 and 68, respectively.

The survey uses more than 50,000 interviews with customers of measured companies annually to help determine the rating, according to the Web site. -Louisville Business Journal