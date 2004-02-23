Entrepreneur's Editor Appears on Martha Stewart Living

Here's how to find the resouces mentioned on the show. Plus, get more information on how to start your own business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur's editorial director Rieva Lesonsky appeared on Martha Stewart Living today, and if her words inspired you to get on the road to starting your own business, here are some links to help you begin. First, check out Martha Stewart's Web site for more information about Rieva on the show. Then, buy the books that were featured on the show and find more information on starting your own company on Entrepreneur.com.

