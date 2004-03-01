PJ's Coffee Company Announces National Expansion and New Look

March 1, 2004 1 min read

Atlanta-In conjunction with the debut of its new brand identity, store design and wine component, PJ's Coffee announces its plans to go national with several stores opening in the first quarter in Florida.

Phil Coleman, president of PJ's Coffee says, "With the new image, you will see bolder colors, a more contemporary design, without compromise to the comfortable personality of the original PJ's."

Within the last three months, PJ's has sold more franchises than in the previous five years. PJ's Coffee and Wine Bar will also serve light fare including an assortment of cheeses, sandwiches, paninis and baked goods made on the premises, as well as desserts. Franchisees will have the option of buying into a straight PJ's Coffee or PJ's Coffee and Wine Bar, which has the potential to drive as much as $300,000 additional annual revenue. Included in the wine bar model will be retail sales, where appropriate. -Business Wire