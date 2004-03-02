Denny's Mulls Reorganization

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Spartanburg, South Carolina-Denny's Corp. continues its struggle to find a niche and is considering reorganization after the company posted poor 2003 financial results. Denny's reported a loss of $31.5 million, representing 77 cents per share, as it fought declining sales and customer counts and higher costs for food, utilities, payroll and benefits.

Nelson J. Marchioli, president and chief executive, said the company began to see improving trends late in the year, but officials are now exploring other ways to improve long-term liquidity and capital structure. Those options could include a reorganization or bankruptcy filing.

Marchioli said he is optimistic because of Denny's five straight months of improved same-store sales and four straight months of improved traffic. Denny's announced it would look to grow in 2004 by adding company-owned and franchised restaurants. -Knight Ridder/Tribune Business News

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry