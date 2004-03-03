New Owner of Children's Orchard Has Plans for Quick Growth

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Detroit-Ann Arbor-based Children's Orchard Inc. a retailer of "gently used" children's clothes, has a new owner who plans to expand the company's 92 franchises quickly. Taylor Bond, former part owner, CEO and president of Online Technologies Corp. and several other investors bought Children's Orchard for between $3 million and $5 million.

Children's Orchard has lost about a dozen franchisees in recent years, but former owner Walter Hamilton said the company regained momentum last year and signed a handful of new franchisees.

Bond said his plan is to add stores to markets with existing stores, especially in California, Texas and Massachusetts. Children's Orchard has stores in 22 states. -Crain's Detroit Business

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer