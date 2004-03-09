Wendy's Set to Unveil New Brand Spokesman

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chicago-With a bullhorn clenched in his fist and an "I Love Wendy's" button pinned to his chest, Wendy's International's latest version of a brand spokesman is about to be set loose.

Dubbed "Mr. Wendy," the new advertising character plays the role of a self-appointed Wendy's zealot who buttonholes people to talk up the hamburger chain's virtues. He is portrayed as operating without permission of the fast-food corporation he promotes.

The new character takes the stage two years after the death of Wendy's iconic founder, Dave Thomas. Wendy's clearly has no plans to diminish Mr. Thomas' position as a highly visible corporate symbol. In fact, Wendy's in June will unveil a fresh set of Mr. Thomas posters to replace those that were installed after his death. -AdAge.com

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry