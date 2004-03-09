Wendy's Set to Unveil New Brand Spokesman

March 9, 2004 1 min read

Chicago-With a bullhorn clenched in his fist and an "I Love Wendy's" button pinned to his chest, Wendy's International's latest version of a brand spokesman is about to be set loose.

Dubbed "Mr. Wendy," the new advertising character plays the role of a self-appointed Wendy's zealot who buttonholes people to talk up the hamburger chain's virtues. He is portrayed as operating without permission of the fast-food corporation he promotes.

The new character takes the stage two years after the death of Wendy's iconic founder, Dave Thomas. Wendy's clearly has no plans to diminish Mr. Thomas' position as a highly visible corporate symbol. In fact, Wendy's in June will unveil a fresh set of Mr. Thomas posters to replace those that were installed after his death. -AdAge.com