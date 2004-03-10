Dunkin' Donuts, Krispy Kreme Eye Bess Eaton Chain

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Randolph, Massachusetts-Dunkin' Donuts Inc. said that it, along with a group of its franchisees, would pursue a possible bid for the assets of the Bess Eaton Donut Flour Co., which filed Monday for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Rhode Island.

Dunkin' Donuts, a coffee and baked-goods chain with more than 5,800 units, said it would "aggressively compete" for the 48 Bess Eaton Coffee and Bake Shops, which operate in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. In a statement, the company noted that the proposed deal between Bess Eaton and Tim Hortons Inc., the 2,527-unit doughnut-cafe subsidiary of Wendy's International Inc., was still subject to approval of the bankruptcy court and creditors. "Ultimately, the purchaser will be determined on a full and fair bidding process," George Condos, Dunkin' Donuts brand officer said.

Sources close to the bankruptcy proceedings said Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. and its franchisees also are interested in bidding for the Bess Eaton units. Officials at Krispy Kreme could not be reached for comment as of press time. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The Importance of Getting Advisors to Invest in Your Business

Starting a Business

How to Turn Scientific Research Into a Thriving Startup

Starting a Business

Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?