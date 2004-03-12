Pizza Hut Tosses Salad on Menu

March 12, 2004 1 min read

Dallas-Pizza Hut Inc. is now offering salad delivery.

Priced at $2.99, the Fresh Express Ranch Salad Kits serve a family of four and include romaine and iceberg lettuce, cabbage and carrots with Ranch dressing. The salads are made by Fresh Express, a Salinas, California-based subsidiary of Performance Food Group, which produces ready-to-eat bagged salads for the retail market. -Nation's Restaurant News